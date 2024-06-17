5h ago
Ex-Pioneer CEO Accused of OPEC Collusion Taps DC Lobbying Firm
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Scott Sheffield, the former head of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., has hired a powerful Washington, DC lobbying firm after the US Federal Trade Commission said he tried to collude with OPEC.
Sheffield hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to lobby on “issues related to the FTC,” according to a recently filed disclosure report.
As part of its review of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion takeover of Pioneer, the antitrust agency said it found evidence Sheffield sought to communicate with OPEC and US peers about oil pricing and output. The FTC referred the matter for a potential criminal investigation.
The FTC approved the sale but barred Sheffield, Pioneer’s founder, from joining Exxon’s board. Sheffield denies the allegations.
The lobbying disclosure was previously reported by the trade publication E&E News.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
