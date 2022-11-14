(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said he wants to have good relations with the US, a country that he’s blamed for months of colluding with his successor to oust him from office in April.

“We want good relations with China, Russia and the US,” Khan told his supporters Monday in a video-taped address as they marched to the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to hold snap elections. “I have been saying this for the last 26 years, that we want to befriend everyone but don’t want to be enslaved by anyone.”

Khan did not mention his allegation that Washington had worked with current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the nation’s powerful military establishment to manipulate his exit through a no-confidence vote in parliament. It’s a charge all three have denied.

Khan’s remarks come days after President Arif Alvi, who belongs to his party, said that efforts are being made to smooth the former premier’s current tense relations with the military, the Dawn newspaper reported.

When he came to power in 2018, Khan was believed to have had the backing of the military -- that holds outsized influence in Pakistan’s politics and has ruled the country directly for almost half of the period since its independence from Britain in 1947.

However, relations soured, reportedly over a tussle between Khan and the military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after the premier attempted to select a favored military officer as the head of the powerful military spy agency.

The former cricket star, who is recuperating, after being shot and wounded in the leg at a public rally earlier this month, has been calling on his supporters to continue pressing for their demands of early elections. He has blamed Sharif and a senior general for the attack. Both Sharif and the military condemned the shooting. The violence prompted an outpouring of sympathy for Khan, who so far has shown no sign of backing down.

