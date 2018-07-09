(Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country from London on July 13 to face a 10-year jail sentence handed down by an anti-corruption court, which convicted him for not declaring assets.

Sharif will reach Lahore, his home town and political stronghold, his daughter Maryam, said in a Twitter post. Maryam, who will also return to Pakistan with her father, and her husband Muhammad Safdar also received a 7-year and 1-year sentence respectively.

Sharif and his children have been in the U.K. since June attending to his ailing wife who is receiving cancer treatment. Safdar, who was in Pakistan, was arrested by officials of the anti-graft agency on Sunday.

