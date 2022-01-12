(Bloomberg) -- Brazilians’ worries about unemployment and the latest Covid-19 surge continue to chip away at Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity, a poll found, leaving former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on track to win this year’s election.

The economy is the nation’s biggest problem, according to 37% of those surveyed in a survey by Genial Investimentos and polling company Quaest Consultoria. Unemployment was their top concern, followed by the rate of economic growth, and then inflation.

The current administration has attempted to mollify the pandemic’s blow through government assistance programs. But despite cash payments to the poor in December, 51% of respondents said their ability to make ends meet actually worsened over the last three months. Brazil finished 2021 with the recovery stalled and inflation above 10%.

The aid has also not been enough to significantly boost the president’s popularity. In a head-to-head match up in October’s election, 44% of Brazilians surveyed said they would back Lula, while 23% favored the incumbent Bolsonaro, numbers that held relatively steady from the last poll in December when Lula led 46% to 24%.

As the omicron variant sweeps across the nation and case numbers surge, fears about the virus are also on the rise: 28% of respondents said the pandemic is their main worry, up from 19% last month.

The poll of 2,000 people was conducted digitally from Jan. 6-9, and has a 2% margin of error. The election for president and congress is scheduled for Oct. 2.

