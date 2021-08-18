(Bloomberg) -- Former New York Observer publisher Ken Kurson, who was pardoned by Donald Trump in his last days as president over allegations of cyberstalking related to his 2015 divorce, was charged with similar crimes by state prosecutors in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in a statement announcing the charges. Kurson is a close friend of Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House aide Jared Kushner.

Kurson on Wednesday was charged with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies. New York prosecutors allege that from September 2015 to March 2016, he installed spyware on a computer belonging to his ex-wife to obtain passwords to her accounts, and then accessed and anonymously distributed private Facebook messages.

He was similarly charged with cyberstalking by Brooklyn federal prosecutors in October. Kurson was among dozens of people Trump granted clemency to in January, including his former strategist Steve Bannon, the rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, in one of his final official acts as president.

The White House claimed the criminal investigation “only began because Mr. Kurson was nominated to a role within the Trump administration.”

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Kurson had been offered a position at the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal organization that distributes grants to museums, libraries and cultural institutions. Kurson withdrew his consideration shortly afterward, the Times said, after the FBI uncovered allegations that he had harassed a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospitalwho had been friends with Kurson and his wife before their divorce.

Vance said Wednesday, “As alleged in the complaint, Mr. Kurson launched a campaign of cybercrime, manipulation, and abuse from his perch at the New York Observer, and now the people of New York will hold him accountable.”

