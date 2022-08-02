1h ago
Ex-Qaeda Fighter Is Appointed as Cabinet Minister in Somalia
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Somalia appointed a former high-ranking fighter of an Islamist-militant group affiliated to al-Qaeda as head of religious affairs in a new cabinet.
Mukhtar Robow Ali, also known as Abu Mansur and who once had a $5 million US bounty on his head, is a former deputy leader of al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency in the Horn of Africa nation for decades. He defected from the group in 2013 after a long-running dispute with its leader.
Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also appointed Elmi Mohamud as finance minister and Abdirisak Omar Mohamed to head Somalia’s petroleum ministry.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:45
Help wanted: After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
-
4:15
Parents offer advice on how to set up allowances that teach kids how to budget, save
-
7:05
'Sigh of relief' yet pressures remain: Wall Street reacts to Fed
-
2:45
World's richest family loses US$11.4B in Walmart rout
-
2:45
Q2 earnings growth expectations ok, but breadth of earnings is weak: Larry Berman
-
4:24
'Historic' correction grips Canada's housing market, RBC says