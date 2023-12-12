(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s market for initial public offerings is in a deep freeze. A Quebec company that’s developing software for self-driving vehicles aims to sidestep that problem through a merger with a US-listed blank-check firm that’s backed by former Qualcomm Inc. executives.

LeddarTech Inc. is moving towards a Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company Prospector Capital Corp. Prospector shareholders are due to vote Wednesday on the proposed deal, which values the business at $348 million.

LeddarTech products are designed to improve the effectiveness of vehicles’ sensors and driver-assistance features by modeling the car’s surroundings using artificial intelligence. The company’s executives say its technology provides better performance at a lower cost for driver-assistance systems — such as emergency, lane keeping and parking assist — than other comparable platforms.

Charles Boulanger, LeddarTech’s chief executive officer, says the SPAC transaction, which was announced in June, wasn’t an attempt to capitalize on the prevailing mania for AI stocks.

“We’re not trying to ride a wave here,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We’re here for the long-term, with a plan.” A blank-check merger provides “more certainty” in what is still a difficult fundraising environment for early-stage tech companies, he said.

Searching for Customers

It helps that Prospector has some big names behind it, notably Derek Aberle and Steve Altman, two former presidents of semiconductor giant Qualcomm.

Aberle sees LeddarTech as a “disruptive” player in the market for driver-assistance software, and its technology could scale and be implemented for autonomous-driving systems. “We wanted a company where the sponsor group, including myself, could hopefully add value beyond just bringing money,” he said.

However, LeddarTech has yet to sign on with a customer to commercialize its product. The $66 million in gross proceeds expected from the combination with Prospector is intended to help the company get to this stage. “We’re working with various customers,” said CEO Boulanger. “The industry has a very long cycle of development, of implementing solutions in their cars.”

The widespread use of fully-autonomous vehicles still seems far away. So far, experiments have yielded mixed results. “It’s going to take quite a while, both from a technology and regulatory perspectives,” said Aberle.

“It’s not a bet on when autonomous vehicles will hit the market in commercial quantities. It’s that their technology is applicable to existing systems today and can scale up to higher levels of safety — it’s a big market that’s here today.”

The driver-assistance system market will reach $220 billion by 2030, and 84% of passenger vehicles sold by then with Level 2 or greater self-driving capabilities, according Andrew Grant, an intelligent mobility analyst with BloombergNEF. But there’s plenty of competition.

“It’s crowded there,” he said about companies, citing the presence of larger players such as Mobileye Global Inc., which offers both software and hardware for vehicles. Automakers are still seeking to reconcile the most cost-effective sensors with the cars’ design aesthetic.

“If you are a company that can offer them something that they don’t necessarily excel at in-house, then that would be very valuable,” Grant added.

