(Bloomberg) -- Jon Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders over racist and homophobic emails, is suing the National Football League for allegedly seeking to destroy his reputation by leaking the documents.

In the lawsuit, filed on Thursday in state court in Nevada, Gruden claims that the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell waged “a malicious and orchestrated campaign” to ruin his “career and reputation.” Referring to emails in which he criticized the commissioner, Gruden said in the suit that “it is certainly not within Commissioner Goodell’s authority to disclose confidential information to the media or to pressure a team to fire one of its employees” as retribution.

Gruden resigned last month amid revelations that he used racist, homophobic and misogynist language in emails to Bruce Allen, the Washington Football Team’s former president, from 2011 to 2018, when Gruden worked for ESPN. He claims in the lawsuit that the NFL leaked the emails partly to distract from criticism of how it handled its investigation of reports of sexual and verbal abuse of female employees of the Washington team.

Adam Hosmer-Henner, Gruden’s lawyer, said in a statement that the NFL and Goodell “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence” to news media to damage his reputation “and force him out of his job.”

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement that Gruden’s allegations were “entirely meritless” and that the NFL would “vigorously defend” itself against them.

The emails emerged from about 650,000 collected in the league’s investigation of the Washington team. The lawsuit contrasts “the formalities” of that probe with the “Soviet-style character assassination” of Gruden.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.