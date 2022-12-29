Several noted Canadian business leaders are among this year’s Order of Canada honourees.

One hundred thirty five distinguished Canadians were added to one of the country’s highest honour rolls Wednesday, including former Royal Bank of Canada executives Barb Stymiest and Janice Fukakusa.

Fukakusa joined RBC in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become the bank’s chief financial officer in 2004; she retired from that role in early 2017. She later served for almost three years as founding chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She’s currently chancellor of Ryerson University.

Stymiest spent almost seven years in RBC’s senior ranks from 2004 to 2011, including more than four years as the bank’s chief operating officer. Prior to joining RBC, she was president and chief executive officer of TSX Group Inc. She currently serves on BlackBerry Ltd.’s board of directors.

Other business leaders added to the Order by Governor General Mary Simon include real estate mogul Navjeet “Bob” Singh Dillon, and former BCE Inc. Chief Corporate Officer Lawson Hunter.

Paramount Fine Foods Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohamad Fakih was also added to the list, as well as Graham Farquharson, founder of Strathcona Mineral Services Ltd.

The additions are the first under Simon, who became governor general in July. She will host a ceremony for the nominees at Rideau Hall next year