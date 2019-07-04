(Bloomberg) -- A former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc trader lost his lawsuit over a fraudulent investment scheme that landed him in court and cost him a high-paid banking job.

Vincent Walsh, a former managing director at RBS, sued Greystone Financial Services Ltd. over his investment from 2004 to 2007 in several films. Greystone advised him to invest and submitted false documentation to tax authorities in his name, Walsh said in court filings. Walsh was indicted over the investment and lost his job, though he was later cleared of the charges.

“None of Mr. Walsh’s claims succeed,” Judge Christopher Nugee said in his ruling Thursday. “I am well aware that the consequences for him will be disastrous.”

The lawsuit is part of the fallout from an investing boom that swept through the U.K. after then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown unveiled expanded film credits in his 1997 budget. The U.K. government, seeing that the credit was being used mostly to lower tax bills, tightened the rules in 2007.

