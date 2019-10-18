(Bloomberg) -- The fallout from a film-investment scandal cost a former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc trader everything. But a silver lining is that his bankruptcy shielded his multi-million-dollar London house, at least for now.

Vincent Walsh, a former managing director at the bank, had sued his former wealth manager Greystone Financial Services Ltd., blaming it for recommending film investments that were later deemed illegitimate after widespread abuse of a tax loophole. Walsh said Greystone also submitted false documentation to the tax authorities on his behalf.

After his lawsuit was dismissed in July, Walsh was ordered to pay Greystone’s legal costs though the judge acknowledged that would be “disastrous” for him. Since he couldn’t pay, Greystone sought to seize interest in his house in an affluent southeast London suburb, worth nearly 3 million pounds ($3.9 million) according to real-estate evaluation website Zoopla.

But Walsh was declared bankrupt on Monday and by Thursday, he defeated the bid to seize the property, with Judge William Hansen saying that taking his house would have the effect of “preferring one creditor to another.”

Greystone didn’t respond to requests for comment on the ruling or whether it would pursue the claim in bankruptcy. Walsh couldn’t be reached for comment through lawyers that had represented him previously.

An investing boom swept through the U.K. after then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown expanded film credits in his 1997 budget to boost the industry. After seeing that the program was mostly being used to lower tax bills, the government clamped down in 2007 and a slew of lawsuits followed.

Walsh was one of many high-net worth individuals caught up in the scandal as the U.K. tax authorities attempted to claw back lost revenue. Walsh, who lost his job at the bank, was cleared in 2015 by a jury of charges of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eddie Spence in London at espence11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tom Contiliano at tcontiliano@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman, Keith Campbell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.