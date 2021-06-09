(Bloomberg) -- Gibril Ibrahim once led a rebel group fighting to overthrow Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir. Now the nation’s finance chief, he’s struggling to revive the shattered economy and lure vital foreign investment.

Ibrahim is a linchpin of the transitional government that combines civilians, the military and insurgent groups in the wake of Bashir’s eventual ouster in a 2019 uprising. Led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, it’s edging toward clearing the bulk of the nation’s $60 billion in foreign debt and settling its International Monetary Fund arrears.

Other challenges remain, including holding elections, loosening the military’s stranglehold over key industries, opening new credit lines and tapping more revenue from Sudan’s gold. Hamdok’s administration also needs to disarm and integrate ex-rebels into the army, a process requiring money it doesn’t have.

“The real challenge is to convince those who ruled the country for decades to accept the change and accept that they are getting a lesser portion of the resources,” Ibrahim said in an interview at his home in the eastern suburbs of Khartoum, the capital. “The military themselves are not happy with others coming in.”

Disgruntlement isn’t confined to the armed forces, with public anger rife over shortages of fuel, bread and other staples, an inflation rate that’s running at more than 360% and a depreciating currency.

It will take time to turn the economy around and improve living standards, said Ibrahim, who’s from the western Darfur region and also heads the Justice and Equality Movement. The rebel group was founded in 2000 by Ibrahim’s brother Khalil, who was killed in a government air strike almost a decade ago, and almost seized control of Khartoum in 2008 before being repelled.

The government is targeting development of infrastructure, energy and mining projects in its drive to spur economic growth and create jobs. Finance officials are due in Saudi Arabia this month for further talks on a planned $3 billion joint investment fund.

$10 Billion Investment

The governments will “create the joint investment mechanism and discuss the projects” of interest to both sides, according to Ibrahim. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed interest in raising the total commitment to $10 billion, the minister said.

Ibrahim also wants to lure private capital by selling stakes in some of Sudan’s 650 state-owned companies, 200 of which belong to the military. Loss-making ones should be turned around and become more tightly controlled, he said.Ibrahim estimates about 80% of gold mined in Sudan is smuggled outside, depriving it of key revenue and in part limiting its tax-to-gross domestic product ratio to just 5%. He wants the government to become the main buyer of gold from artisanal and industrial miners, helping it to expand the tax base and build the central bank’s reserves.

