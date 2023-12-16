(Bloomberg) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma said he remains a loyal member of the ruling African National Congress, while criticizing the organization and announcing he will not campaign with the party as it gears up for a critical election next year.

He threw his weight instead behind newly registered political party, uMkhonto weSizwe, the name of the ANC’s military wing, saying he will vote for it during next year’s national election.

“I will be a member of the ANC until I die, but if the ANC goes out of the way, I will take time to correct it, and this is to rescue it,” he told reporters on Saturday south of Johannesburg.

The ANC, which helped lead South Africa out of apartheid and has dominated the nation’s politics since, risks losing its majority for the first time since it came into power in 1994.

Zuma’s remarks follow speculation that he planned to end his membership with the ANC and form his own party.

He criticized the organization under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded him in 2018 after he was ousted by the ANC as its leader after two terms.

Zuma’s nine-year tenure was mired in scandal, including allegations of deep-seated corruption and the looting of billions of taxpayer funds. He has denied wrongdoing.

Zuma enjoys political support from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, the second most populous province in the country which is also politically important for the ANC.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.