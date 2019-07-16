(Bloomberg) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma began a second day of testimony at a judicial panel that’s investigating whether he consented to and benefited from widespread looting during his nine-year rule.

Key Developments Yesterday

Zuma labeled the corruption allegations against him a conspiracy and part of a campaign to vilify him.

Zuma denied there was anything untoward in his dealings with members of the Gupta family, who were alleged to have been the kingpins behind the looting of state funds.

Zuma accused Ngoako Ramatlhodi, his former cabinet minister, of being an apartheid-era spy. Ramatlhodi denied the allegation.

Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in Johannesburg.)

Death Threats (10:03 a.m.)

Zuma starts his testimony by alleging that he’s received a death threat following his appearance at the commission on Monday. Zuma said his personal assistant received a call overnight from an unidentified person who threatened to “kill him and his children and those around him.”

