Jul 16, 2019
Ex-S. African Leader Says He Received Death Threat: Zuma Update
(Bloomberg) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma began a second day of testimony at a judicial panel that’s investigating whether he consented to and benefited from widespread looting during his nine-year rule.
Key Developments Yesterday
- Zuma labeled the corruption allegations against him a conspiracy and part of a campaign to vilify him.
- Zuma denied there was anything untoward in his dealings with members of the Gupta family, who were alleged to have been the kingpins behind the looting of state funds.
- Zuma accused Ngoako Ramatlhodi, his former cabinet minister, of being an apartheid-era spy. Ramatlhodi denied the allegation.
Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in Johannesburg.)
Death Threats (10:03 a.m.)
Zuma starts his testimony by alleging that he’s received a death threat following his appearance at the commission on Monday. Zuma said his personal assistant received a call overnight from an unidentified person who threatened to “kill him and his children and those around him.”
Earlier:
