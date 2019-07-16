(Bloomberg) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma began a second day of testimony at a judicial panel that’s investigating whether he consented to and benefited from widespread looting during his nine-year rule.

  • Zuma labeled the corruption allegations against him a conspiracy and part of a campaign to vilify him.
  • Zuma denied there was anything untoward in his dealings with members of the Gupta family, who were alleged to have been the kingpins behind the looting of state funds.
  • Zuma accused Ngoako Ramatlhodi, his former cabinet minister, of being an apartheid-era spy. Ramatlhodi denied the allegation.

Zuma starts his testimony by alleging that he’s received a death threat following his appearance at the commission on Monday. Zuma said his personal assistant received a call overnight from an unidentified person who threatened to “kill him and his children and those around him.”

