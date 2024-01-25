Ex-Salesforce Co-CEO to Win Funding for AI Startup at Near-$1 Billion Value, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor is close to finalizing new investment that could confer unicorn status on Sierra, an enterprise-focused AI startup he co-founded with a former Google colleague last year.

Sequoia Capital is expected to lead an $85 million investment that could value the company at almost $1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, asking to remain anonymous discussing a private transaction. Spokespeople for Sierra and Sequoia declined to comment.

The deal marks the latest infusion of capital into the burgeoning AI arena. Investors from the US to China are examining AI ventures and projects, energized after ChatGPT’s rollout a year ago showcased the technology’s potential.

Taylor, who was previously co-chief executive officer at enterprise software specialist Salesforce Inc., helms the board of artificial intelligence leader OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. He co-founded Sierra with former Google executive Clay Bavor.

Read More: Salesforce’s Bret Taylor to Start AI Firm With Google VP

The two executives will create a new company to apply AI to “some of the most important problems in business,” Bloomberg News previously reported. Sierra, which is just coming out of stealth, already has significant traction, the person added. Benchmark led an early investment in the company last year.

Taylor achieved a new level of Silicon Valley fame when he joined the board of OpenAI. He signed on as one of the company’s first new board members following the dramatic firing and re-hiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Taylor also played a leading role in Elon Musk’s complicated takeover or Twitter in 2022.

Taylor, 42, once seen as a likely successor to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, announced in November he would leave the enterprise software giant to return to his entrepreneurial roots. He helped found companies that were later purchased by Facebook — now called Meta Platforms Inc. — and Salesforce.

Bavor, who joined Google in 2005, rose through the company’s ranks as a manager on Gmail and Google Drive and is considered a lieutenant of CEO Sundar Pichai. In 2015, Bavor was tapped to run Google’s virtual reality unit, an effort to outpace rivals to the next expected computing platform.

(Updates with details of the fundraising from the second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.