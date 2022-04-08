(Bloomberg) -- Former Salomon Brothers bond trader Howard Rubin was ordered to pay $3.85 million to a group of women who alleged they were lured into his Manhattan penthouse for abusive sexual encounters.

After a 10-day trial, a jury in Brooklyn found Rubin liable this week for sex trafficking and one claim of battery and ordered him to pay $3 million in compensatory damages and $850,000 in punitive damages.

Six women alleged they were misled into abusive encounters with the 66-year-old father of three in a room in his Midtown apartment. Rubin was found not liable for all of the other claims in the civil case -- including assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. His assistant was found not liable for sex trafficking.

The women, who had been seeking $3 million each, all took the stand against Rubin in the trial, testifying that while they willingly traveled to New York for the encounters and were paid as much as $5,000 per visit, the meetings sometimes got more violent than they expected.

“Justice was done,” John G. Balestriere, a lawyer for the women, said in a statement. “The plaintiffs are very pleased that their complaints have been vindicated.”

Rubin helped create the market for collateralized mortgage obligations while at Salomon Brothers in the early 1980s, and was featured in “Liar’s Poker,” Michael Lewis’s seminal book about Wall Street. According to Lewis, Rubin helped push Wall Street compensation higher when he left Salomon for a $1 million-a-year package at Merrill Lynch & Co., where he later became famous for allegedly losing $250 million on unauthorized trades of mortgage bonds.

Rubin also worked at Bear Stearns and Soros Fund Management, where he was a portfolio manager until 2015.

Rubin took the stand in his own defense, testifying that all of the activity was consensual and that the women signed non-disclosure agreements that made it very clear how the encounters were going to proceed.

“I’m a married person, I work on Wall Street,” Rubin told the jurors. “I’m trying to keep my private life private.”

Edward McDonald, a lawyer for Rubin, said the damage awards were “a small fraction of what plaintiffs wanted” and most of their claims were rejected. “We are already preparing our attack on the remaining claims in the verdict and we are confident we will prevail.”

The case is Moore v. Rubin, 17-cv-6404, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

