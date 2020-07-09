(Bloomberg) -- Former aides to Bernie Sanders are launching a seven-figure ad campaign aimed at garnering Latino support for Joe Biden.

The TV and digital ads focus on President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and his treatment of Latinos throughout his tenure. The ads will be aired in English and Spanish in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina.

“Since the day he announced for president, Donald Trump has been at war with the Latino community,” opens the debut ad.

The campaign is being launched by Nuestro PAC, a Super PAC founded by Sanders campaign senior adviser Chuck Rocha and America’s Progressive Promise PAC, a group led by former Sanders aides, including campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver, working to push the party further left. The groups plan to release at least a dozen more ads.

Sanders had strong support from Latinos in the primary, earning half the group’s vote in California. The announcement comes a day after the joint Biden-Sanders task force released their list of issues they would like to see Biden adopt in his platform.

On Thursday, Democrat Joe Biden is speaking about the economy in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump is planning his next campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

