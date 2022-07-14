(Bloomberg) -- Andreas Nauen, the former chief executive officer of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, is joining private investment firm Sandbrook Capital, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Nauen is joining the firm as on operating partner with an announcement to be made as soon as this month, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Sandbrook is currently raising its inaugural fund, Sandbrook Climate Infrastructure Fund, with a cap of $1.5 billion, the person said.

A representative for Sandbrook declined to comment, while Nauen didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nauen was replaced as CEO of Siemens Gamesa in February by Jochen Eickholt after almost two years in the post. Prior to being CEO, he was the head of the company’s offshore business unit and led the integration of Bonus Energy following its purchase by Siemens AG in 2004. Munich-based Siemens spun off Gamesa, which derives much of its revenue from wind power generation, in 2020 with the parent holding 67% of the business, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sandbrook, with offices in Stamford, Connecticut, and London, was started by former executives of energy focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings, including Alfredo Marti, Carl Williams and Chris Hunt. The firm aims to find companies in sectors including clean power generation and efficiency, according to its website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.