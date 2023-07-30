You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ex-Singapore President Candidate Tan Kin Lian Considers 2023 Bid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Singapore presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 race, according to his Facebook page on Sunday.
“If Singaporeans vote for me as president, I will work with the government to bring down the cost of living,” he wrote.
The former head of NTUC Income came in last of four candidates at the 2011 presidential election.
A certificate of eligibility is required before a person can be nominated to run for president, and candidates must fulfill a set of criteria before they are issued one.
