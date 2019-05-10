(Bloomberg) -- Obama White House counsel Gregory Craig asked a federal judge to throw out an indictment accusing him of illegally lobbying for a pro-Russia regime in Ukraine.

Craig, 74, is the first prominent Democrat indicted on charges arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He joined the international law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP after leaving the Obama administration and was charged last month with concealing from the U.S. work he was doing at Skadden for the government of Viktor Yanukovych, starting in 2012.

Craig’s lawyers made the request in a filing Friday with U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.