(Bloomberg) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma is set to appear before a judicial panel for the first time today to answer accusations that he consented to and benefited from widespread looting during his nine-year rule.

Lawyers for the commission of inquiry will question Zuma, 77, about claims by previous witnesses that he allowed members of the Gupta family, who were his friends, to influence his administration’s appointments and to flout government rules to further their business interests. He will also have to respond to testimony that he took bribes from services company Bosasa in exchange for political backing.

Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in Johannesburg.)

Police Barricades (7:35 a.m.)

Police have erected barricades around the perimeter of the building where the inquiry is being heard in anticipation of the arrival of hundreds of Zuma’s supporters, who object to his appearance before the commission.

Earlier:

South Africa’s Must-Watch TV: Zuma at Corruption Inquiry Monday

How the Guptas Have Haunted South African Politics: QuickTake

Zuma Lawyer Urges South African Court to Scrap Graft Charges

Showdown Looms Between South Africa Leader, Anti-Graft Ombudsman

To contact the reporters on this story: Amogelang Mbatha in Johannesburg at ambatha@bloomberg.net;Nkululeko Ncana in Johannesburg at nncana@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Vernon Wessels

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.