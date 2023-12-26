(Bloomberg) -- Parts ID Inc., a publicly traded operator of ecommerce websites focused on automotive parts, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

The company listed assets of at least $10 million against liabilities of more than $50 million in its bankruptcy petition. The filing allows Parts ID to keep operating while it works out a creditor-repayment plan.

Parts ID went public via a merger with a blank-check firm in 2020. The company operates websites including CARiD.com, TRUCKiD.com and CAMPERiD.com.

The case is PARTS ID Inc., 23-12098, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.