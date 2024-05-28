Ex-Spy Chief to Take Over as Dutch Premier After Months of Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Dick Schoof, a top official in the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, has been selected as the next prime minister by the four parties seeking to form a coalition in the Netherlands.

Dutch election winner Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party, the liberal VVD, the center-right NSC and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement announced Schoof as their choice for the top role on Tuesday. The rest of the cabinet needs to be formed before Schoof can formally replace Mark Rutte, the country’s longest-serving premier. That process is expected to be completed by June 26.

While Schoof is a seasoned government official, he is not a politician. He has years of experience on topics important to the new government: migration and security.

Schoof said his selection was “unexpected but not illogical,” in a press conference in The Hague on Tuesday. “Getting a grip on migration and asylum, perspective for farmers, international security, that’s why I’m here,” he said.

“I want to be the prime minister of all Dutch people. I am party-less,” Schoof said, adding that he has worked closely with Rutte, who has become an “inspiration.” But “I will do it my way,” he said.

As a senior government official in the Justice and Security Ministry, Schoof has been in charge of migration policies. He was previously also the head of the Dutch intelligence service and the director of the nation’s immigration department.

Dutch coalition parties seeking to form a government six months after an election agreed on significantly reducing migration, according to a deal presented earlier this month. Schoof was a member of the Labor Party but is no longer affiliated with any political party since January 1, 2021.

The policy blueprint underscores the most hard-right shift for the country in decades, as migration tops voters’ concerns in Europe. Nationalist and far-right parties have moved into positions of power throughout the EU, including in Italy and Sweden.

Schoof “has a great track record, is non-partisan and is therefore above the parties,” Wilders said in a post on X on Tuesday. Schoof “has integrity and is also very sympathetic,” he said. The leaders of the other three parties also endorsed the selection of Schoof.

Wilders’ attempts to form a government have faced several setbacks since his surprise election victory in November. The far-right politician was also forced to abandon his bid to become prime minister in order to move talks forward.

The party leaders have agreed to stay out of the next cabinet, which is expected to include a mix of ministers who are affiliated with political parties, as well as those from different fields.

