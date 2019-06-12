(Bloomberg) -- The first of 50 people charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal, former Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer, was sentenced to one day in prison despite taking more than $500,000 in bribes to recruit three unqualified applicants.

Vandemoer, 41, was also ordered to serve six months of home confinement and pay a $10,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston.

“Mr. Vandemoer is probably the least culpable of all of the defendants,” Zobel said shortly before she handed down the sentence.

Vandemoer’s punishment, in the biggest scam of its kind in the U.S., may offer at hint of how judges will view the crimes of coaches, parents, test administrators and others snared through their connection to corrupt college consultant William “Rick” Singer.

Vandemoer, who worked at Stanford for 11 years, was the only coach in the scandal who wasn’t accused of taking bribes for his personal use, and two of the students he agreed to recruit ultimately decided not to attend Stanford, enrolling instead at Brown and Vanderbilt universities, according to prosecutors.

But he benefited indirectly, federal prosecutors said.

‘Quid Pro Quo’

“This was an illicit quid pro quo, in violation of his fiduciary duty to Stanford: he secretly sold recruitment slots in exchange for payments that were used to benefit the sailing program he ran, and so enhanced his own career prospects,” the government said in a court filing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen cut directly to the point in court on Wednesday.

“The system is rigged. It’s broken and it’s crying out for change,” he told Zobel. “If we give just a slap on the wrist,” he said, it would shortchange high school students seeking college admission through hard work and honest applications. “Those kids want this court to acknowledge, when they apply to college and pay the application fee, they get a fair chance.”

Vandemoer, who earlier was head coach at the U.S. Naval Academy, worked with a third applicant, from China, in exchange for $6.5 million to endow sailing coaches’ salaries, prosecutors said. They said the sum was paid to a sham charity Singer set up to launder bribes. It was by far the biggest bribe cited by the government, though many numbered in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

Phony Profile

Singer, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors, created a phony sailing profile for the applicant but discovered it was too late in the recruiting season for her admission as an athlete, according to the government. The student ultimately was admitted to Stanford through “the regular admissions process,” prosecutors said. She was expelled this year over false sailing credentials included in her application.

On March 12, the day prosecutors announced the charges, Stanford fired Vandemoer, a father of two children under 3, and he and his wife were evicted from university housing, according to his lawyers.

“Mr. Vandemoer failed in one instance to live up to the high expectations he set for himself,” they said in a court filing. “He fully accepts responsibility for his mistake. Mr. Vandemoer is determined to make amends for this mistake, move on with his life and continue to provide for his family.”

None of the colleges or students in the scandal have been charged.

Seeks Leniency

Dozens of supporters of Vandemoer, including former Stanford sailors and their parents, sent letters to the judge asking for leniency. They portrayed Vandemoer’s conduct as an aberration and called the former head coach soft-spoken, conscientious and devoted to young athletes. His teams won 29 of 30 spring conference championships, according to records.

One supporter cast Vandemoer as a victim of his own naivete and went on to partly blame inadequate funding of less popular sports.

“Although disappointed with how this controversy has developed, I am not at all surprised with how such low profile and poorly funded sports like sailing, soccer, rowing etc., became such easy targets in this rather ingenious criminal operation that created this mess,” wrote Joseph W. McCoy, who identified himself as a San Francisco sailboat-racing enthusiast and Stanford alum.

Stanford sent a letter of its own to the judge, calling Vandemoer’s conduct “wholly antithetical to Stanford’s core values.” The university has deemed the donations to the sailing program “tainted,” Vice President and General Counsel Debra Zumwalt wrote, and is “in discussions with the California Attorney General about an appropriate way for those funds to be used for the public good.”

The case is U.S. v. Vandemoer, 19-cr-10079, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

