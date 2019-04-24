(Bloomberg) -- A former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors in the “Varsity Blues” college-admissions scandal, after he admitted taking bribes.

Michael Center, 55, is the third coach to agree to cooperate in the probe and the third to plead guilty. At a hearing Wednesday in Boston, Center told a federal judge he took tens of thousands of dollars in cash in 2015 from a corrupt college consultant, William “Rick” Singer, in exchange for naming a wealthy family’s son to the team.

“Do you accept responsibility for the crimes?” asked U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns.

“Yes, sir,” Center replied.

(Corrects number of coaches cooperating in second paragraph.)

