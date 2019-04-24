Ex-Theranos Official Accused of Hounding Doctor as He Fights SEC

(Bloomberg) -- Former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was blocked by a judge from collecting information from a health-care clinic that accused him of harassing one of its doctors, a setback in his effort to defend himself against securities fraud allegations by regulators.

Balwani denies any harassing behavior, his lawyer, Stephen A. Cazares, told a federal judge during a hearing Wednesday in San Jose, California. The clinic called Balwani a “a morally bankrupt sociopathic liar” and said he physically and legally threatened the doctor. After the doctor explained her complaints to the judge, Cazares said the concerns are “unfounded.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins rejected Balwani’s requests for information from the Fountain Hills Women’s Health clinic in Arizona, saying they imposed “both a financial cost but also an invasion to the privacy of patients.”

Both Balwani and former Theranos Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes were sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and criminally charged with fraud. Holmes settled the SEC’s claims against her.

Theranos, the now-defunct blood-testing startup, was once valued at as much as $9 billion. It unraveled amid what prosecutors describe as a massive fraud masterminded by Holmes and Balwani to dupe investors, doctors and patients.

Balwani is in high-gear readying his defense for both the civil and criminal cases, questioning witnesses and collecting documents in Michigan, Texas, New York and California, and from state and federal agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to court filings.

The hearing Wednesday was called after the Arizona clinic wrote a letter to the court complaining about Balwani’s conduct. The clinic said the information he seeks, including laboratory results and records, is private patient data. The clinic is refusing to release the information in either the SEC or criminal case.

The doctor, Nicole Sundene, participated in the hearing by phone.

The criminal case is U.S. v. Holmes and Balwani, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose). The SEC case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ramesh Sunny Balwani, 18-cv-01603, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

