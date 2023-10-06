(Bloomberg) -- Australia is following the US down a path of deep polarization that threatens to erode the fabric of the nation’s democracy, former High Court Chief Justice Robert French said in a speech on Friday.

French spoke eight days out from a nationwide vote on writing an Indigenous advisory body to Parliament into the constitution, a campaign that has turned increasingly heated and divisive in recent weeks. The ex-chief justice said he feared political debate is now less about ideas and more about personalities.

“It does erode our democratic fabric in a way, that we lose the capacity to disagree reasonably,” French said. “There’s a real problem if we keep going down the path that the United States seems to be heading to.”

All major polls show the proposal, known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, on track to be defeated in the Oct. 14 referendum. In recent days, a prominent Indigenous senator was threatened in a video by a neo-Nazi while a former Australian TV star suggested the “No” campaign’s primary slogan was aimed at “dinosaurs.”

The Indigenous Voice was originally suggested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander elders in 2017, before being picked up by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before his election win in May 2022.

However, while Albanese had intended the Voice campaign to be a moment of unity for Australia, it has instead led to division and a rise in racism targeting Indigenous Australians.

In his speech to the National Press Club, French restated his support for the Voice to Parliament, and dismissed the “No” campaign’s argument that it was legally risky to change to the constitution.

“A vote in favor of the Voice is a new beginning and something in which this generation and generations to come should be able to take justifiable pride,” he said.

