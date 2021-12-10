(Bloomberg) --

A former British Conservative Party minister was found to have abused and raped his now ex-wife in her sleep by a family court judge.

Andrew Griffiths was a junior minister who resigned after a sexting scandal in 2018 and his wife, Kate, was then later elected the member of parliament for Burton upon Trent. She made the allegations at a family hearing that was overseeing their divorce and “certain financial matters.”

He engaged in abusive behavior, the judge said. She made the findings “on the balance of probabilities,” a lower standard than the criminal threshold for prosecution, judges at the Court of Appeal said.

“The judge accepted the evidence of Mrs. Griffiths that when she complained of his behavior he had told her she would not be believed as he was an MP,” judges said.

Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party, has endured a torrid month of sleaze allegations and most recently claims of illegal parties in 10 Downing Street in breach of coronavirus rules.

“I supported publication of the family court’s findings -- and waived my right to anonymity -- because I recognize the unique position I am in to campaign to improve the outcomes of cases such as this, for those who endure domestic violence, and the actions taken to protect the children involved,” Kate Griffiths said in an emailed statement.

Spokespeople for the Conservative Party didn’t immediately comment on the ruling. Lawyers representing Andrew Griffiths didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“I am deeply disappointed that the Court of Appeal has allowed the publication of proceedings in the family court,” Andrew Griffiths said in a statement given to the U.K. Press Association. “I strongly denied the allegations put to me.”

The Press Association first reported the family court proceedings after making a transparency application to the London court.

