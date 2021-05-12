(Bloomberg) -- Former top TPG executive Bill McGlashan, who admitted he paid $50,000 to boost his son’s college entrance score, was sentenced to three months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said McGlashan was the 10th parent he’d had to sentence in the case but that the crime still left him “dumbfounded and appalled.”

“Your enormous wealth, privilege and pride overwhelmed all of what you want to stand for by your words and charity and philanthropy,” Gorton told McGlashan, 57, on Wednesday. “You entered into a conspiracy to cheat your son’s way into a prestigious university by paying someone an inordinate amount of money to correct his answers on the ACT exam, thereby ensuring he would receive a high score.”

McGlashan was one of more than 50 people charged by federal prosecutors in Boston in 2019 in the largest college cheating case ever brought by the U.S. When he pleaded guilty in February to a single count of aiding and abetting wire fraud, McGlashan was the 30th parent to admit to a role in the national scandal.

The sprawling prosecution has claimed other prominent figures in finance, such as former Pimco chief Douglas Hodge. McGlashan, the founder of TPG’s growth platform, also led the investment firm’s business focused on responsible investing. The case swept up entertainment fixtures like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, too, and coaches at the University of Southern California, Georgetown, Yale and Stanford.

Prosecutors originally alleged that McGlashan had participated in both main parts of mastermind William “Rick” Singer’s scheme -- one in which he paid $50,000 to Singer and his associates to fix his son’s ACT score and a second, “side door” racket in which he discussed paying $250,000 to get his son into USC as a purported football recruit. His lawyers later said his son applied to USC as a legitimate candidate and then withdrew his application. As part of McGlashan’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the side-door allegations and three charges including money-laundering conspiracy.

Read More: TPG Star’s College Scandal: When ‘Good’ Investing Goes Bad

McGlashan is “profoundly remorseful” for his crime, which severed him “from his life’s work and passion,” his lawyer Jack Pirozzolo said in a court filing. He lost millions of dollars in compensation based on returns generated for investors over 15 years with TPG Growth and the Rise Fund, according to the filing.

McGlashan’s sentencing leaves only eight parents facing trial. Among them are John Wilson, a private equity and real estate executive who allegedly paid bribes to get his children admitted to Harvard, Stanford and USC as recruited athletes, and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former Wynn hotel and casino executive accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC as a basketball player. A ninth parent, Robert Zangrillo, was pardoned this year by former president Donald Trump ahead of his trial.

McGlashan’s deal included two unusual provisions -- that McGlashan could withdraw his plea if the court imposed a term longer than three months, and that he could still pursue an appeal that test scores can’t be considered property under the law, one of the issues in the case. If he prevails at the appeals court, he can withdraw his plea.

McGlashan is a seventh-generation Californian who co-founded the socially conscious Rise Fund with rock star and activist Bono and eBay Inc. billionaire Jeff Skoll. Like his father, McGlashan graduated from Yale University and Stanford business school. He worked at Bain Capital before co-founding a venture capital firm.

The case is U.S. v. McGlashan, 19-cr-10080, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

