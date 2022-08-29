(Bloomberg) -- Two former top executives at Transnet SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state-owned freight rail and ports operator, applied for bail at a court hearing in Johannesburg.

Ex-Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe and ex-Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh’s appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialized Crimes Court after being arrested earlier on Monday by a special police investigative unit known as the Hawks.

A judicial commission headed by South Africa’s Chief Justice Raymond Zondo implicated the two men in racketeering, fraud and mismanagement at Transnet and recommended that prosecutors investigate them with a view to charging them. Zondo identified 41.2 billion rand’s ($2.4 billion) worth of irregular contracts entered into by the state company, one of several that fell prey to what’s become known as state capture during former President Jacob Zuma’s almost nine-year tenure.

