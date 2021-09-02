(Bloomberg) -- The U.K’s Institute of Directors appointed Kitty Ussher, who served as a Treasury minister during the financial crisis, as its next chief economist.

Ussher, a former Labour lawmaker who served as Economic Secretary to the Treasury in Gordon Brown’s government, most recently worked for the Demos think tank. She will start her role at the IoD -- a 118-year-old organization that represents business leaders -- on Friday.

The appointment comes at a key time for U.K. businesses as they try to chart a recovery from successive virus-related lockdowns. Companies are grappling with pandemic-related staff shortages, supply chain issues and further challenges related to the nation’s exit from the European Union.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the IoD has an important role to play in ensuring the everyday experiences of U.K. businesses are heard and understood by government, while firms themselves welcome up-to-date analysis on the rapidly changing economic and policy landscape,” Ussher said.

