(Bloomberg) -- Michael Flynn, who was a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump and briefly his national security adviser, is in Washington federal court for sentencing. He pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators, but Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has recommended no prison time because of his cooperation with that office and other prosecutors. Here’s a look at the action:

‘I Was Aware’ Lying to FBI Was Illegal, Flynn Says (11:25 a.m.)

Despite a pre-sentencing claim by Flynn’s legal team that FBI agents tricked him during their questioning, Flynn told the judge that he wouldn’t challenge the circumstances of the interview.

He said he knew at the time that lying to the FBI was a crime. “I was aware,” he told the judge.

Robert Kelner, a lawyer for Flynn, told the judge he does not believe FBI had a duty to warn Flynn that lying was a crime or that his client was entrapped.

‘Great Deal of Nonpublic Information’ (11:25 a.m.)

Judge Emmet Sullivan, in his opening remarks, noted that he has a “great deal of nonpublic information” before him in Flynn’s sentencing -- underscored by redacted sections in the public filings that the judge and others can see. Sullivan urged counsel to warn him if he unintentionally strays into danger of revealing something he shouldn’t

What’s at Stake (11:16 a.m.)

Flynn has cooperated extensively with prosecutors on three investigations, Mueller’s team has said. He provided information about a former business partner, Bijan Kian, who pleaded not guilty earlier this morning to charges related to a secret effort to lobby on Turkey’s behalf. Flynn isn’t named in the indictment in that matter, but he’s identifiable. Flynn, in a recent filing, also suggested that FBI agents questioned him without making clear that he could face penalties for lying. Mueller’s team has said that nothing the agents did caused Flynn to lie.

One thing to watch: Will Judge Sullivan take any of that into account in handing down a sentence?

Flynn, Mueller’s Team Arrive (11 a.m.)

Prosecutors Brandon Van Grack and Zainbab Ahmad arrived in the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., to represent Mueller’s team for the 11 a.m. hearing. Flynn, wearing a suit and tie, was seated between his attorneys Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony.

Ahmad, a Brooklyn prosecutor who has specialized in terrorism and foreign intelligence cases, has previously kept a low profile in Mueller’s cases, making her presence this morning noteworthy.

