(Bloomberg) -- A former Trump administration official hired by CNN as a political editor will instead be a political analyst, the network confirmed, following pressure from critics who said she shouldn’t be involved in news coverage.

Last month, CNN hired Sarah Isgur, a former spokeswoman and senior counsel at the Justice Department, to be an editor who would help coordinate political coverage. On Friday, Isgur tweeted that she will be a CNN political analyst starting next month.

The hiring sparked an uproar because Isgur recently worked under President Donald Trump, who has criticized CNN and other media outlets as “fake news” and “enemy of the people.” She also worked for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose leak investigations were seen as attacks on the media. She had no prior journalism experience.

While her role in CNN’s news division may have been rare, there’s a long history of political operatives becoming analysts and on-air personalities.

