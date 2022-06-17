12h ago
Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Pleads Not Guilty in Jan. 6 Contempt Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty in the criminal contempt case against him for defying a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot.
Navarro appeared Friday in federal court in Washington to enter his plea.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
