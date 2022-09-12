(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro’s push to obtain records that he claims might show he’s being unfairly prosecuted for failing to respond to House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas.

Navarro failed to provide any evidence that would help back up his claim of selective prosecution, US District Judge Amit Mehta said Monday in denying his request for documents.

Trump’s top trade adviser, Navarro was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for declining to testify to the committee or provide documents. He pleaded not guilty and raised the possibility that he was being treated unfairly, noting that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino weren’t similarly charged despite also not complying with the committee’s subpoenas.

But Mehta said Navarro wasn’t in the same boat as Meadows and Scavino. In his ruling, the judge pointed out that former President Donald Trump ordered those two men not to comply with the subpoenas but made no such instruction to Navarro. Mehta also noted that both Meadows and Scavino provided some level of cooperation to the committee.

Navarro “made no apparent effort to accommodate the Select Committee, let alone produce records as Meadows did,” wrote Mehta.

John Irving, Navarro’s lawyer, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is US v. Navarro, 22-cr-00200, US District Court, District of Columbia.

