(Bloomberg) -- Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell hired another leading booster of the ex-president’s election conspiracy theories to defend her in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell, whose lawsuits seeking to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in several swing states all failed for lack of evidence, said Friday she had hired Georgia attorney Lin Wood to help represent her in the suit filed by the embattled voting machine company.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.