(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was warned Tuesday he could be held in contempt of Congress if he refuses to show up for questioning by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol.

The threat was delivered by the committee’s Democratic chairman and Republican vice chairman after they said his lawyer informed the panel that Meadows -- a former congressman -- no longer intends to cooperate with the panel despite a subpoena to turn over documents and answer questions.

“Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at Mr. Meadows’s request, will go forward as planned,” committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a joint statement.

“If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,” they said.

Neither Meadows nor his lawyer immediately responded for comment.

