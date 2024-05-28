(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away an appeal from former celebrity lawyer and Donald Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti, leaving intact his criminal conviction for trying to extort more than $20 million from Nike Inc.

Avenatti, best known for representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against Trump, has been convicted in three separate federal cases, including one for defrauding Daniels.

The Nike charges stemmed from claims by a youth baseball coach represented by Avenatti that the company was making improper payments to players. Prosecutors said Avenatti threatened to go public with the claims if Nike didn’t pay him as much as $25 million to investigate the alleged corruption. Avenatti was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

At the Supreme Court, Avenatti argued that he was engaged in settlement talks with Nike and can’t be charged with extortion for positions he took during those talks. Avenatti also contended that the federal law barring so-called honest services fraud is unconstitutionally vague.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn’t take part in the court’s consideration of the appeal. During Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, Avenatti represented Julie Swetnick, a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct when he was in high school. Kavanaugh at the time called the allegations “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.”

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal. The Supreme Court made no comment other than to note Kavanaugh’s recusal.

Avenatti, who is serving a total of 19 years in federal prison, has also been convicted of stealing millions of dollars from clients and obstructing Internal Revenue Service efforts to collect unpaid payroll taxes.

The case is Avenatti v. United States, 23-6753.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.