(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Broidy, once a top Republican fundraiser, will plead guilty to illegally lobbying President Donald Trump’s administration to help a Malaysian businessman end a federal investigation into the 1MDB scandal, according to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

Broidy appeared Tuesday at a hearing in federal court in Washington, where he is accused of conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.