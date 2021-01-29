(Bloomberg) -- A law firm that recently cut ties with Donald Trump’s real estate company was ordered to hand over communications to New York investigators looking into whether the former president’s business manipulated the value of assets for loans and tax breaks.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP wrongfully asserted attorney-client privilege over some documents subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and must hand them over by Feb. 4, state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Friday after privately reviewing the disputed documents.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.