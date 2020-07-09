(Bloomberg) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, is back in prison after refusing conditions of his home confinement, according to U.S. prison authorities.

Cohen, who’s serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and other crimes, was released on a furlough May 21 and allowed to return to his home in Manhattan for fear of catching the coronavirus in prison. He was on furlough pending placement in home confinement, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. The agency said Cohen on Thursday “refused the conditions of his home confinement.”

Cohen was photographed last week eating in an expensive Manhattan restaurant. At the time his legal team denied that he was in violation of any of the terms of his furlough. Because of the Covid-19 crisis, some federal inmates are released from prison on furloughs, which are administered by local prison officials, then transferred to home confinement, which can be more restrictive and is supervised by Bureau of Prisons officials.

Cohen had been serving his sentence at a federal camp in Otisville, New York, before his release in May.

