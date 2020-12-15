(Bloomberg) -- Former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell asked the Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden’s election victories in Michigan and Georgia, continuing with a flurry of long-shot litigation despite repeated rejections in the courts.

The latest requests appeared on the court’s online docket Tuesday, a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory. Although Trump hasn’t conceded, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden as President-elect on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has already spurned two efforts to nullify Biden victories, first a challenge to his Pennsylvania triumph and then a Texas lawsuit that sought to reverse the results in four pivotal states.

Powell, who is no longer associated with Trump’s legal team, sued last month on behalf of Republican voters in Michigan and Georgia. She described her litigation as “releasing the Kraken,” a reference to a mythical sea monster unleashed by Zeus in the 1981 fantasy film “Clash of the Titans.”

In rejecting the Michigan suit, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said it “offered nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden.” In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten dismissed the suit orally after an hourlong hearing.

Powell is seeking to challenge those rulings directly at the Supreme Court, bypassing the federal appeals court level.

The cases are King v. Whitmer, 20-815, and In Re Pearson, 20-816.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.