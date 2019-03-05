Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Says Mueller Probe Is No Witch Hunt

(Bloomberg) -- Robert Mueller is an“American hero” who is deliberative and justice-oriented, said Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer who previously represented President Donald Trump on the special counsel’s probe into Russian election meddling.

Cobb said he doesn’t see Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt,” disputing a claim his former boss has repeatedly lodged.

“I don’t feel the same way about Mueller,” Cobb said in an interview for the latest episode of ABC News’s podcast “The Investigation.” “I don’t feel the investigation is a witch hunt.”

Cobb, who left the White House in May, had been brought in to work with Mueller’s team on behalf of the Trump administration, starting in August 2017. He was replaced by lawyer Emmet Flood.

“I think the world of Bob Mueller. He is a very deliberate guy. But he’s also a class act. And a very justice-oriented person,” Cobb said.

