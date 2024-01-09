(Bloomberg) -- Indigo Ag Inc., a US startup that helps farmers be more sustainable, appointed a former boss of meat powerhouse Tyson Foods Inc. as its next chief executive officer.

Dean Banks will succeed Ron Hovsepian, who will remain a member of the company’s board, Boston-based Indigo said Tuesday in a statement.

Indigo sells microbes to farmers to boost crop yields and helps them generate credits for sequestering carbon in the ground using methods such as cover crops.

The company has just wrapped up a round of financing that raised nearly $270 million, an effort that Hovsepian described back in September as “difficult” amid falling crop prices and rising interest rates.

Banks, who served at Google X prior to Tyson, joined Indigo’s board in 2022 and will take over as CEO on Feb. 1.

