(Bloomberg) -- Former U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is joining U.K. takeover advisory boutique Robey Warshaw LLP, a surprise move for the politician-turned-media and financial executive.

He will join the London-based firm in early April as a full-time partner, according to an emailed statement on Monday. Osborne is set to step down from his current role as editor-in-chief at London’s Evening Standard newspaper as well as a senior adviser to money manager BlackRock Inc. in March.

The hiring of the former politician marks the first addition of a new partner since the boutique was founded by ex-Wall Street bankers Simon Robey, Simon Warshaw and Philip Apostolides. Despite its small size of 15 staff members, Robey Warshaw has advised on some of the biggest deals since its founding in 2013.

Those include BG Group Plc’s sale to Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Comcast Corp.’s bid for U.K. broadcaster Sky Plc and London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s $27 billion Refinitiv deal.

“We remain hugely ambitious about our company’s future and believe that George will help expand our reach, and what we can offer our clients without changing the philosophy or ethos of our firm,” Robey Warshaw said in the statement.

Osborne was chancellor from 2010 until Theresa May fired him in 2016 when she became prime minister after the Brexit referendum. He used his editorship of the free Evening Standard to criticize her leadership and Brexit plan, and the appointment prompted consternation among the U.K. political establishment.

