(Bloomberg) -- The prosecution of Anthony Levandowski will be overseen by the judge who two and a half years ago cautioned that the former Uber Technologies Inc. engineer “was looking at jail time” over allegations of trade-secret theft.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s opinion proved prescient: Levandowski, a pioneer of driverless car technology, was indicted last week. While his lawyers have denied the charges and will put up a hard fight, the engineer faces up to a decade in prison if he’s convicted of any of the theft charges in his 33-count indictment.

But the veteran San Francisco judge had a strong hand in making his prediction come true. In 2017, while handling a lawsuit brought by Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo that accused Uber of stealing its secret technology, the judge suggested that federal prosecutors investigate Levandowski for potential wrongdoing.

It was Waymo’s lawsuit that brought allegations of misconduct by Levandowski to light and Alsup’s referral to the Justice Department was a stepping stone to the indictment. Early in the litigation Alsup repeatedly expressed outrage and disbelief at the apparent brazenness of the theft. As more evidence was revealed, the judge’s tone moderated.

“You don’t get many cases where there is pretty direct proof that somebody downloaded 14,000 documents, and then left the next day,” Alsup said at a March 2017 hearing. At another hearing less than two weeks later, Alsup told lawyers for Uber, “Your guy is looking at jail time,” again referring to Levandowski. “I’m telling you, you’re looking at a serious problem.”

Levandowski’s lawyer didn’t object to Alsup handling the criminal case.

