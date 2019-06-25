(Bloomberg) -- A former UBS Group AG compliance officer and her friend were convicted of insider trading following a trial in which prosecutors alleged that the bank employee leaked confidential information that allowed him to make millions.

The jury in London found ex-UBS employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek, 36, and day trader Walid Choucair, 40, guilty of three counts between June 2013 and June 2014. The panel is still deliberating two additional sets of charges.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which brought the case, accused Abdel-Malek of taking advantage of her unrestricted access to UBS’s confidential deals database and passing tips to Choucair on a burner phone. It said that Choucair used the knowledge to buy contracts-for-difference that allowed him to make 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million). Both pleaded not guilty before the trial.

