(Bloomberg) -- Tom Hayes, the former star trader who became the face of the Libor scandal, lost a first bid to appeal his near decade-old criminal conviction but was given some hope that he could go directly to the UK’s highest court.

A panel of three judges refused an appeal to the Supreme Court but said Hayes could try to take his case directly to the highest court. They said that the issues were matters of general public importance — the basis on which the Supreme Court can hear the case.

Hayes’ lawyer said they will now apply to the Supreme Court for permission for the appeal to be heard.

“Now the Supreme Court will have the opportunity to decide if the presence of commercial consideration made those truthful rates criminal,” Tom Hayes said in a statement. “It’s time for the UK legal system to now align with the rest of the world and for these miscarriages of justice to be corrected.”

Ever since he was released from prison in 2021 after serving half his jail sentence, Hayes has consistently denied that what he did was a criminal offense. Lawyers for the men argue that the UK is now the only place where the rate-rigging is considered a crime after a US court decision that overturned the convictions of two Deutsche Bank AG traders.

The court attempt comes after the Court of Appeal ruled in March that the ex-UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. trader’s conviction over interest rate-rigging should stand as there was clear evidence that he deliberately manipulated the London interbank offered rate. Ex-Barclays Plc trader Carlo Palombo also lost his appeal and is involved in the Supreme Court proceeding.

Prosecutors alleged at separate trials that both men, along with a select group of bankers, manipulated key interest rate benchmarks used to value more than $350 trillion of loans and securities. Hayes was ultimately sentenced to 11-years in prison in 2015, while Palombo was sentenced to four in 2019.

