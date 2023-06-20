(Bloomberg) -- Austerity imposed by the Conservative-led government after the financial crisis helped the UK’s pandemic preparedness, former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne told the official Covid-19 inquiry, denying that budget cuts had left public services stretched and unable to cope.

“If we had not had a clear plan to put the public finances on a sustainable path,” Osborne said Tuesday, “we would not have had the fiscal space to deal with the coronavirus pandemic when it hit.” Osborne designed the controversial program of public spending cuts undertaken by former Prime Minister David Cameron’s administration when it took office in 2010.

The former chancellor was attempting to head off criticism that the cutbacks meant UK public health services were stretched, or “running hot,” even before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Giving evidence a day after Cameron, Osborne said his fiscal prudence meant the Treasury could “flex” to pay for support measures such as the furlough program and loans for businesses.

But that analysis is widely disputed, because while the government argues the National Health Service budget was ring-fenced even during the austerity years, auxiliary services including local government budgets were heavily slashed with a disastrous impact, for example, on adult social care. That left the NHS struggling to fill the void. Medical experts have also argued that greater NHS capacity could have alleviated the need for lockdowns.

Austerity meant Britain “was severely on the back foot when Covid took hold,” British Medical Association council chair Professor Philip Banfield told the inquiry on Monday, because it left the NHS with insufficient staff and beds.

Osborne, whose political legacy is tied up in the argument over austerity, said he “completely” rejects the link, and said success governments had failed to solve the funding crisis in social care. He also conceded the government had made no plans for a long lockdown in advance of the pandemic.

That was because scientific experts had focused their concerns on potential influenza pandemics rather than preparing for other respiratory diseases, he said, echoing comments made by Cameron to the inquiry on Monday. Even if experts had suggested preparing for a lockdown in the early 2010s, it is unlikely the government would have considered it a realistic prospect, he said.

