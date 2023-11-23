(Bloomberg) -- Two businessmen tied to an Airbus SE subsidiary corruptly siphoned millions of pounds in bribes to Saudi Arabian officials in an effort to win lucrative contracts for the UK, prosecutors said at the start of a London trial.

The Serious Fraud Office allege that Jeffrey Cook and John Mason funneled as much as £9.7 million ($12.2 million) to senior public officials of the Saudi Arabian National Guard between 2007 and 2012 and personally benefited from keeping the payments flowing. The men deny the charges.

Cook, a former UK defense official, is also facing a sole charge of misconduct in public office between 2004 and 2008. He’s accused of secretly taking kickbacks including thousands of pounds in cash and two cars for work he did when he was a government official.

“The influence these particular middlemen had for sale was quite simply bought, very expensively indeed,” said Mark Heywood, the prosecution lawyer, at the start in court. “The Saudi public official recipients did nothing to justify any form of payment from GPT: the payments were bribes.”

Cook, managing director of GPT Special Project Management, and Mason, a financial officer at GPT’s contractors, were described as being at the heart of the operation. It’s claimed they paid middlemen through subcontracts and around 70% of the payments went to “very highly placed individuals” including those linked to the Saudi royals. GPT was taken over by a subsidiary of Airbus in 2007.

GPT’s business was the installation and operation of the Saudi national guard’s military communication networks and the firm had contracts with the UK government. The agreement between the UK government and the national guard dates back to the 1970s and has continued since then, prosecutors said.

Two other men, Terence Dorothy and Peter Austin, were arrested in connection with the allegations as part of the SFO’s investigation but were too ill to stand trial. The trial is expected to last until March.

